International Labor Day – El Diario

Workers have achieved contractual rights and benefits that have been recognized by labor legislation

To achieve sustainable economic development, cities must create the necessary conditions for people to access quality jobs, stimulating the economy.

Likewise, it is necessary to considerably increase the necessary skills, in particular technical and professional, of the young and adult population to facilitate their access to employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

There are many educating cities working to achieve sustained and inclusive economic growth.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) body of the United Nations (UN) that brings together governments, employers and workers from 187 member states, created as part of the Treaty of Versailles that ended the First World War, reflecting the conviction that social justice is essential to achieve universal and permanent peace.

Among the main objectives of this entity are the promotion of labor rights, promoting job opportunities, formulating policies and developing programs that promote decent work for men and women. Also, stimulate the improvement of the social protection of workers and strengthen the dialogue in addressing issues related to work.

Origen

International Workers’ Day dates back to 1886 in the United States, a time when they began a fight to reduce the working day to 8 hours. The only limit that existed was not to make a person work more than 18 hours without just cause and the consequence was a fine of 25 dollars at that time.

The majority union began a strike from May 1 of that same year in Chicago, the confrontations between the police and the workers were especially hard and bloody.

After days of strike, on May 4 a rally was called in Haymarket Square, with growing tension; that day a device exploded in the place, resulting in the death of a policeman.

There were many detainees, of which five of them were sentenced to hang: three journalists, a typographer and a carpenter. They are known as “the Chicago martyrs.”

In honor of the fight for the 8-hour workday and in memory of the Haymarket workers, International Workers’ Day is celebrated on May 1.

Achievements obtained by workers:

– Reduction of the working day to 8 hours.

– Social security: Insurance against illnesses, accidents at work, disability and old age.

– Right to minimum wage.

– Enjoy vacation.

– Bonuses.

– Payment of holidays.

– Right to trade union associations.

– Right to strike.

According to objective 8 of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) proposed by the United Nations, to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

This celebration is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate these achievements around the world. It is also a day to reflect on the challenges workers still face in terms of labor rights, fair wages, and safe working conditions.

This day is not only an opportunity to recognize workers, it is also an opportunity to reflect on the benefits that a job can offer.

Happy International Labor Day!