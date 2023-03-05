Home News Interview: Governor Peter Kaiser: “I don’t blame anything on the federal level”
News

Interview: Governor Peter Kaiser: “I don’t blame anything on the federal level”

by admin
Interview: Governor Peter Kaiser: “I don’t blame anything on the federal level”

Governor, you always said your goal is a four before the result. Why did it fail?
Peter Kaiser. We shall be able to discuss this better in more detail. I didn’t reach the goal I set myself. I feel sorry for my movement and my great team. I also hoped that with a result of over 40 percent I could help calm things down within my own party.

See also  A large-scale interview with the theme of "Endeavoring a New Journey and Contributing to a New Era" kicks off - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

the Bremen architect Lore Krajewski

Popular Congress: Freedom and Change does not want...

Petro attended the funeral of a policeman killed...

Zelenskyj: Punishing the aggressors is no longer a...

[삼정KPMG]④Director Jang-Gyun Cho “Pay attention to M&A in...

Girl died in a fire at her home...

APA – N A C H R I...

Daegu · Gyeongbuk, mostly sunny… 16 to 21...

Scandal for alleged corruption, puts the Petro in...

Data without pathos: Electricity from fossils — China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy