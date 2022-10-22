Contribute to speeding up the construction of a sports power

——Xu Mengtao, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a Chinese freestyle skiing athlete, and a coach of the sports school affiliated to Shenyang Institute of Physical Education

Editor’s note:General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that we should strengthen youth sports work, promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports, and accelerate the construction of a sports power. The reporter of Qiushi.com specially invited Xu Mengtao, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a Chinese freestyle skier and aerobatic athlete, and a coach of the sports school affiliated to Shenyang Institute of Physical Education.

The picture shows Xu Mengtao celebrating at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerial Skills Medal Award Ceremony at the Zhangjiakou Awards Plaza on February 15, 2022.Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Huhu / photo

Qiushi.com reporter: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching toward the goal of the second century of struggle. As a representative of the sports field, please talk about your experience of participating in the conference.

Representative Xu Mengtao:As a member of the Communist Party of China in the field of sports, to be selected as the representative of the 20th Party Congress, I deeply feel that I have a great mission and great responsibility. I deeply know that this glorious identity belongs not only to myself, but also to Chinese ice and snow sports and Chinese sports. Among the deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there are many front-line athletes and coaches from different sports like me. This not only reflects the importance our party attaches to sports and the care for the athlete group, but also shows that the party’s 20th The election of the deputies fully guarantees the proportion of front-line party members and representatives. I will hold myself to a higher standard, do my job well, faithfully perform my representative duties, and contribute to accelerating the construction of a sports power.

Qiushi.com reporter: General Secretary Xi Jinping comprehensively summed up the great changes in the new era in the past ten years in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Please talk about the development and changes in the sports field in the past ten years in light of your own reality.

Representative Xu Mengtao:Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s competitive sports has continuously achieved brilliant achievements. Taking ice and snow sports as an example, Chinese athletes won 9 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes at the Beijing Winter Olympics, creating the best results in the history of participating in the Winter Olympics. I personally also fulfilled my dream at the fourth Winter Olympics and won the first gold medal in the women’s freestyle skiing aerial skills event in the history of my country. Excellent results are inseparable from the Party and the state’s attention to ice and snow sports, the strong support of strong comprehensive national strength, scientific research strength and innovation ability, and the hard work of generations of coaches, athletes, and security teams.

In addition to competitive sports, mass sports have also flourished in the past decade. Taking ice and snow sports as an example, my country has fully implemented the strategies of “expanding south, west and east” and “expanding four seasons”. Ice and snow sports have gone from a niche to a public, not only “walking” into Shanhaiguan, but also “crossing” the Huaihe River in Qinling Mountains. It has achieved nationwide coverage, inspired hundreds of millions of people’s enthusiasm for ice and snow, and promoted the leap-forward development of my country’s ice and snow sports. According to the “Statistical Survey Report on Driving 300 Million People to Participate in Ice and Snow Sports“, the total scale of national ice and snow sports participation reached 346 million, and the residents’ participation rate was 24.56%. Ice and snow sports have shown unprecedented development vitality and potential in the north and south of the Yangtze River, inside and outside the Great Wall, and “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports” has changed from a vision to a reality.

The picture shows on the evening of October 17, 2022, when the representative of Xu Mengtao visited the “Endeavor New Era” theme achievement exhibition at the Beijing Exhibition Center, she and herself won the “Golden Pierce” won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerial Skills Competition Dun” group photo.

Qiushi.com reporter: The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized “accelerating the construction of a sports power”. Please talk about your understanding and understanding of the construction of a sports power.

Representative Xu Mengtao:If we want to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, we need to be strong in all aspects. Sports power is an important aspect of socialist modern power. Sports is not only the meaning of a strong and prosperous country, but also an important part of people’s healthy and happy life.

Sports play an important role in people’s physical and mental health, and physical exercise is an important way for people to keep fit. If more and more people participate in sports, and the public service system for national fitness continues to improve, the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security will continue to increase, and the goal of building a healthy China can be achieved more quickly.

In the new era, people’s needs for a better life are becoming more and more extensive, and the demand for diversified and high-quality sports activities is also increasingly apparent. In the process of building a powerful country in sports, we must adhere to the people-centered approach, proceed from the fundamental interests and actual needs of the people, and effectively solve the problems that the people are most concerned about, longed for, and realistic about, so as to satisfy the people’s yearning for a better life , to promote the all-round development of people.

As a green industry and a sunrise industry, sports are an important force in economic transformation and an important driving force for economic and social development. Taking the ice and snow industry as an example, with the successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics, more people have paid attention to, participated in, and fell in love with ice and snow sports, and the ice and snow sports industry has ushered in new opportunities for development. The ice and snow industry has stimulated local economic development, created more jobs, and spawned a variety of emerging formats such as ice and snow tourism, providing new momentum for the transformation and upgrading of economic structures in many places.

Sports are also an important platform for demonstrating the soft power of a country’s culture. In the sports arena, the spirit of daring, high-spirited and uplifting athletes inspires people of all ethnic groups in the country. Whenever the five-star red flag flutters high, it not only shows the world the image and achievements of China in the new era, but also shows the good looks of Chinese youth in the new era. Make unremitting efforts to build a powerful modern socialist country and achieve the second centenary goal.

Qiushi.com reporter: The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed “strengthening youth sports work”. As a coach, please talk about your understanding of this work based on your own experience.

Representative Xu Mengtao:In the past, as an athlete, my goal was to train hard, try to excel in the competition, and win glory for the country. Now, I am also a coach, shouldering the important task of cultivating reserve talents for our country’s ice and snow sports. In the future work, I will continue to vigorously promote and popularize ice and snow sports, so that the general public, especially the young generation, can truly enjoy the fun of participating in ice and snow sports, and drive more people to strive for the construction of a sports power.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that if the youth is strong, the country will be strong. It is hoped that the vast number of young people across the country will actively participate in physical exercise, not only do a good job in learning, but also do a good job in body, and become the pillars of the construction of the motherland in the future. successor.

(Reporter: Chai Xiaofan Review: Li Yanling)