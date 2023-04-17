Home » Iran – Sentences for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner three years ago
Iran – Sentences for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner three years ago

Iran – Sentences for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner three years ago

Debris from the downed plane (picture alliance / Red Crescent)

An anti-aircraft defense commander received a 13-year prison sentence, according to the Misan justice portal. The other suspects were sentenced to several years in prison. A military court awarded the victims’ families $150,000 each in damages.

When the Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, all 176 people on board died. The incident came amid tensions between Iran and the United States. Earlier this month, US forces killed Iranian general Soleimani in Baghdad with a drone on orders from President Trump. In retaliation, Iran attacked two US bases in Iraq. The plane was shot down shortly afterwards.

