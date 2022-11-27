Home News Ischia, who is Eleonora Sirabella. She and her husband separated by the black wave, their home is gone
News

Ischia, who is Eleonora Sirabella. She and her husband separated by the black wave, their home is gone

by admin
Ischia, who is Eleonora Sirabella. She and her husband separated by the black wave, their home is gone

The only body recovered so far from the mud of Ischia is that of Eleonora Sirabella, 31 years old. She lived with her husband Salvatore Impagliazzo, still missing, in the Rarone area, i.e. in the upper part of Casamicciola, not far below the point from which the landslide was generated. Their house was overwhelmed by mud and her body was allegedly dragged for a hundred meters to Piazza Maio, where it was later found. She worked as a shop assistant, her husband embarked on ships. Rescuers found the body in the early afternoon.

“They showed me the bag to see if I recognized it. Not the face, they told me it wasn’t really the case to show me”, says the Casamicciola parish priest, don Gino Ballirano, who as a point of reference for the community has collaborated throughout the day with the rescuers, helping them verify the names of the missing and indicating the inhabitants of the buildings most damaged by the mud.

Also in Rarone, in a house very close to that of Eleonora Sirabella and her husband, lives a family of five who have not given any news since yesterday morning. Gianluca Monti, Valentina Castagna, two thirty-year-olds, have three children, the youngest of whom is 6 years old. She fears the worst. The couple had formerly run a fruit stand and more recently the husband was working as a cook and the wife stayed at home raising her children.

One of the missing persons would be a Bulgarian immigrant. Nikolina Blagova called Nina. She is 58 years old and just last Thursday she became an Italian citizen. Her partner is abroad, in Berlin, and she, after being with him in Germany until a couple of weeks ago, had returned to Ischia to get her identity card. Her idea was to leave and return to her man, originally from Ischia. In the past she had been a carer for some elderly people on the island.

See also  The Put changes Campolongo and the center of Conegliano

You may also like

Susegana, a body emerges at the locks of...

Van goes off the road, one person is...

Violence against women and vulnerable groups: in Belluno...

Global Inclusion 2022: from exclusion to inclusion

Ensure that the price of materials is stable...

Fire in a farmhouse in Sant’Antonio di Castellamonte

Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading...

Chinese exploiting Pakistanis: “The most widespread phenomena in...

Huang Kunming and Wang Weizhong dispatched the epidemic...

Dead Renato Balestra, the blue designer who dressed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy