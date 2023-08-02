Allocation of 44 Million Yuan from Central Government Party Dues for Flood Prevention and Relief in Beijing, Hebei, and Tianjin

Title: Central Committee Allocates 44 million yuan for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – In an effort to provide support for flood prevention and disaster relief in Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin, and other affected areas, the Organization Department of the Central Committee has allocated 44 million yuan from party dues managed on behalf of the central government.

The move comes as part of the central government’s commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in flood-affected regions. The Organization Department of the Central Committee has urged all local authorities to implement the instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding flood prevention and disaster relief.

Officials have been directed to do everything possible to minimize casualties and protect the lives and property of the people, while maintaining overall social stability. This includes strengthening emergency duty, closely monitoring key areas of flood control, and implementing detailed flood control measures.

Furthermore, grassroots party organizations and party members and cadres have been called upon to play a central role in flood control and disaster relief efforts. They are expected to demonstrate their commitment and dedication in supporting the affected communities and serve as role models in these challenging times.

The Organization Department of the Central Committee has stressed the importance of allocating the party fee to the grassroots promptly. The funds will primarily be used to provide support and condolences to grassroots party members, cadres, and the masses who are actively engaged in flood prevention and disaster relief efforts. Additionally, it will be used to help party members and the masses who have faced difficulties due to the severe disaster, as well as repair any damaged grassroots party member education facilities.

Provinces and cities affected by the floods are urged to implement supporting funds from the management of party dues at their respective levels. It is crucial that these funds are allocated promptly to the grassroots to aid in flood prevention and disaster relief work, ensuring that the funds are effectively utilized.

The Central Committee’s allocation of funds demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting flood prevention and disaster relief efforts in affected areas, reflecting its dedication to the well-being of its citizens.

[Responsible editor: Zhao Wenhan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

