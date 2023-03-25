With the fall of the political reform project, initially based on closed, parity lists, with the possibility of changing parties and that congressmen could resign, for example, to be ministerssome legislators have expressed their opinions on the modifications that the proposal had withdrawn by the same national government.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, David Racero, was one of them: he assured in a national medium that the document was turned into a ‘Frankenstein’ in the Senate of the Republic.

The obligation to conform lists inserted between men and women disappearedthere was opposition to the elimination of the preferential vote, while it included points such as that congressmen kept the first places in the closed listsamong others.

Apparently Racer always doubted that the reform would advanceWell, during an interview with THE PYLON in August 2022 he stated: “You have to see if a political class that has served the current political system to be where it is is really capable of reformulating it.”