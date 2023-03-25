Dream evening for Romelu Lukaku, who drags Belgium into the first qualifying match for the 2024 European Championships on the Swedish field and scores a hat-trick at the home of his rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Controversial exultation after the first goal for “Big Rom”, who put his finger to his mouth as if to say: “Now shut up everyone”, after the criticisms of recent months. The Inter striker reaches 71 goals with Belgium, the all-time best, Ibra becomes the oldest to play in the European qualifiers

The occasion was one of those greedy ones and Romelu Lukaku she didn’t let it slip away. “Big Rom” is back, and he’s done it right in Sweden-Belgium at the rival’s house Zlatan Ibrahimovic . The Inter and Milan forwards had not met since the 2021 Coppa Italia derby which ended with the famous head-to-head between the two, now the duel has been won by the nerazzurri, even if for the rossonero there were only the final remnants of the match . With the shirt of ‘Red Devils’ Luke did not score from the Nations League semi-final against France in October 2021 and in the last World Cup, also thanks to a poor physical condition, he had been the subject of several criticisms for the opaque performances and the several missed goals. Now, however, he has made up for it with one extraordinary hat-trick which allowed Domenico Tedesco to win his first competitive match as Belgium coach.

Lukaku’s exultation: “Shut up everyone”

The race boot is not the best for Luke, who initially struggled to find space in Sweden’s always closed defense and missed two possible chances in the first minutes. Then chances also for the landlords with Kulusevski: the intervention of di Faes to the beaten Courtois was providential. At 35′ the “Big Rom” show begins: Lukebakio’s cross from the right, perfect movement by the Inter forward e unstoppable header on the long pole. Belgium ahead ed unmistakable exultation by Lukaku, who brings his finger to his mouth as if to say: “Now shut up everybody”. A clear message, after so many criticisms it rained in the last few months.

Ibra the oldest ever in the European qualifiers

Guests ahead at half-time e Lukaku scatenato even at the beginning of the recovery: al 49′ short corner from De Bruyne, Lukebakio again from the right and this time a low cross, on which the number 10 is ready with a rapacious touch from the penalty area. Ball in the net after a final and irrelevant deflection by Ekdal and the score is 2-0. Forsberg misses the goal of the possible 1-2, Carrasco closes the trio, then Ibrahimovic’s time has comeThat al 73′ returns to wear the Sweden shirt taking the place of Isak and becoming the Oldest player to play in a Euro qualifying match. In the short time available, however, Zlatan is unable to make an impact, while Lukaku completes his golden evening: all’83’ newcomer Bakayoko sows panic on the right, puts the ball in the middle and “Big Rom” can’t go wrong with the simplest of gods tap-in. Triplet personal, 3-0 final and goal number 71 with the Belgium shirt for Lukaku, the best scorer in the history of his national team. And that’s why Inter fans can smile too.