It is difficult to prevent the entry into Puerto Rico of a mysterious respiratory disease that has affected dogs in the United States

Mysterious respiratory disease affecting dogs in the United States could spread to Puerto Rico

An unknown respiratory disease that has attacked dogs in a handful of jurisdictions in the United States has not yet been identified in Puerto Rico, but experts are warning that it may begin to spread in the country.

Frances Piñero Jirao, vice president of the College of Physicians Veterinarians, stated, “The reality is that there is nothing that necessarily distinguishes it, because it can be represented as many ‘upper respiratory diseases’, which are diseases in the nose, trachea, and eye area. Many times, we will see that these animals have a cough, they are dull because they have a fever, they sneeze, they have discharge from their eyes and nose.”

Piñero Jirao specified that, to date, confirmed infections are known in states such as Oregon, Colorado, New Hampshire, Illinois, and Massachusetts. “It originated in the Oregon area and, as people travel, just as we see with the coronavirus, we see these cases being carried to other parts of the nation and the world, potentially,” he warned.

At the moment, the specific characteristics that distinguish the disease are unknown, since it has not even been possible to determine, for example, whether it is a virus or bacteria. However, the professional emphasized that there is certainty that this is a condition different from those already known.

“At the moment, the treatment for diagnoses in the United States is similar to what is customary for common respiratory viruses in dogs, which may include antibiotics or antivirals,” said Piñero Jirao. “Since they don’t know exactly (the cause of the illness), it is case by case.”

The veterinarian acknowledged that, given its transmissibility, it is difficult to prevent the disease from entering Puerto Rico. “The important thing is prevention, avoiding situations that could expose our pets,” stressed the expert.

The College of Physicians Veterinarians is advising dog owners to avoid common water dishes and to keep their pets at home as much as possible to reduce the risk of exposure.

As the threat of this unknown respiratory disease looms, pet owners in Puerto Rico are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their animals.

