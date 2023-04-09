Home News It is now possible to download the certificate of the military book from the Digital Citizen Folder
It is now possible to download the certificate of the military book from the Digital Citizen Folder

The National Army announced that, from now on, young Colombians can download the certificate of the military booklet digitally through the Digital Citizen Folder. To do this, it is necessary to register in the Digital Citizen Folder by completing the information and validating it with your email.

In this way, young people will be able to demonstrate that their military ID is active. However, this certificate does not replace the military card, which means that it is mandatory to have the original physical document.

How to download the certificate of the military book?

  • Enter your profile in Digital Citizen Folder
  • Click on the section ‘My Categories’ and select the ‘Identity, Records’ option.
  • Select the procedure ‘Consultation of the Military Card’.
  • Download the certificate.

How to get the military ID?

To start the process of issuing the military card, you must register at www.libretamilitar.mil.co.

  • You must be of legal age.
  • Fill out the online form that appears on the portal
  • Gather the documents requested by the National Army
  • File the documentation
  • Follow the corresponding steps

