Home News It snowed again in the Páramo de Sumapaz, see what the phenomenon is due to
News

It snowed again in the Páramo de Sumapaz, see what the phenomenon is due to

by admin
It snowed again in the Páramo de Sumapaz, see what the phenomenon is due to

The Sumapaz Páramo was covered again by a wave of snow after half a year since the last climatic phenomenon occurred in the same place, know the reason for the snowfall.

Sumapace, the largest páramo in the world and one of the most important in Colombiasurprised the compatriots after presenting a heavy snowfall that was not expected until the middle of the year.

According to the authorities of the department of Cundinamarca, the phenomenon that this ecosystem presents since last weekend has generated concern, since it is not a good environmental indicator.

According to the departmental entity, this snowfall, called ‘Creole snow fall’was presented by a strong alteration in the temperature of the region, apparently due to the climate change that the world is experiencing.

That being said, the blizzard has set off the alerts, given that not expected until Juneone year after the snowfall of 2022, which occurred 60 years after the last reported.

For now the Local Mayor’s Office sumapaz is carrying out activities to know the impact of the snow, while They secured the area so that tourism activities are not carried out until new notice.

At the same time, the images of the wasteland covered in white They have become a national trend.

See the snowfall in the Páramo de Sumapaz

Photo: Twitter @ConsejeriaTIC

See also  Gigi Bici, heard from the ex-husband of Barbara Pasetti at the police station

Comments

You may also like

Risk Management will intervene more than one hundred...

Deadlines to declare and pay taxes in 2023...

Three soldiers were kidnapped by FARC dissidents

Drivers can now use the new La Paz-Valledupar...

Increases the cost of tickets in Pereira

Two others involved in the murder of Paraguayan...

Mexican cartels: the “invisible” hand of drug trafficking...

Three dead, including an eight-year-old girl in Valle...

Humanitarian mission verifies situation of confinement and fear...

The fury of Nacional fans for the alleged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy