The Sumapaz Páramo was covered again by a wave of snow after half a year since the last climatic phenomenon occurred in the same place, know the reason for the snowfall.

Sumapace, the largest páramo in the world and one of the most important in Colombiasurprised the compatriots after presenting a heavy snowfall that was not expected until the middle of the year.

According to the authorities of the department of Cundinamarca, the phenomenon that this ecosystem presents since last weekend has generated concern, since it is not a good environmental indicator.

According to the departmental entity, this snowfall, called ‘Creole snow fall’was presented by a strong alteration in the temperature of the region, apparently due to the climate change that the world is experiencing.

That being said, the blizzard has set off the alerts, given that not expected until Juneone year after the snowfall of 2022, which occurred 60 years after the last reported.

For now the Local Mayor’s Office sumapaz is carrying out activities to know the impact of the snow, while They secured the area so that tourism activities are not carried out until new notice.

At the same time, the images of the wasteland covered in white They have become a national trend.

See the snowfall in the Páramo de Sumapaz

❄️❄️ This is how Sumapaz woke up today, a rural town in @Bogotaterritory #PDET and new Peasant Reserve Zone. 📸: @ConsejeriaTIC pic.twitter.com/0juZEsBwMr — High Peace Council of Bogotá 🕊 (@ConsejeriaDePaz) January 12, 2023

Photo: Twitter @ConsejeriaTIC

