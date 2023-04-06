Asuncion, National Radio.-The ITAIPU Tourist Complex will remain open to the public during Holy Week 2023, at its usual hours. In this way, the Binacional adheres to the promotion of internal tourism throughout the holy days. As is customary every year, on Thursday and Friday the Entity will offer its visitors the traditional chipa, accompanied by the burned sweet stew; traditional foods of Paraguayan culture.

Guided tours of the ITAIPU Hydroelectric Power Plant (CHI) start every day at 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, 10:30, 13:10, 14:00 and 14:30. In turn, the Reduced Model of the dam will receive tourists at 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, 11:00, 13:15, 14:15 and 15:00. To appreciate the Monumental Illumination, visitors can come to get their accreditations from 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at the Entity’s Visitor Reception Center (CRV), located in Hernandarias. It is worth remembering that reservations for this attraction are scheduled in advance only until Thursday of each week.

The Costanera Hernandarias and the “Manuel Ortiz Guerrero” Linear Park will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday. To access the aforementioned venues, visitors must present their identity card or, in the case of foreigners, their passport. The entrance to the Tacurú Pucú beach (Costanera Hernandarias) will be enabled from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., from Thursday to Sunday.

For its part, the Tatí Yupí Nature Reserve awaits visitors from 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; from Tuesday to Sunday. It is necessary to make the reservation and then withdraw the corresponding authorization from the CRV. Access to this ecological sanctuary will be made in private vehicles of tourists. Likewise, the Mbaracayú Biological Refuge (Canindeyú department) will welcome those interested from Wednesday to Sunday; from 08:30, 09:30, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:30 and 16:00. Access to both protected areas is free.

Reservations in advance, for tourist attractions that require it, can be made by calling (061) 599-8040/8094 or by email at [email protected] The Information and Reservations Center is open from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; while on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays the hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Source: ITAIPU Binacional news portal.