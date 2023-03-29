news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 29 – “2022 was a record year.



For the first time in its 55-year history, Italdesign broke through the ceiling of 200 million in turnover and closed the year with 220 million, 23% more than the previous year, and with 10 million in operating profit, growing del146%”. This is how Antonio Casu, managing director of Italdesign, comments on the results achieved in 2022 by the automotive design, engineering and services company, founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro in 1968 and part of the Audi group (Volkswagen) since 2010.



The next step is the opening of an office in the United States which should be operational within the year.



“It was also a record year for hiring. There were 131, an absolute record. A large part comes from the Polytechnic of Turin with which we have a framework agreement. This year we would like to hire more than 2022, it will depend on the availability of the profiles we are looking for. We have 1,100 employees, of which 947 in Italy, between Moncalieri and Nichelino.We are also growing in Germany, Spain and China, where we have opened the office in Shanghai”, explains Casu. “We aim to grow further, to continue the transformation process from a small design and bodywork atelier into an integrated company capable of developing vehicles with any type of drive all over the world and for all over the world“.



Casu also looks to the future of Turin. “There is a lot of good talk about the Emilian Motor Valley, where there are also two companies of our Ducati and Lamborghini group, but here there is a Vehicle Valley. However, we cannot limit ourselves to talking about it, it is time to get it off the ground. Chinese manufacturers, French and other parts of the world come to buy automotive services in Piedmont. This is a land of excellence, everything that is done here is done well, from wine to coffee to chocolate. The automotive industry is one of these excellences and will continue to be.” underlines Casu who met the president of the Region Alberto Cirio on Monday. (HANDLE).

