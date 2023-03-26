The scope Lvmh Prize it has never been so Italian. Among the names of the nine finalists in the competition, the brands stand out Magliano e Quirafounded respectively by Luke Magliano e Veronica Leoni. They were selected from over 2400 applications for the 2023 edition and after reaching the semifinals they are now competing for the first prize: the Lvmh Young Fashion Designer worth 300,000 euros and a year of coaching with a dedicated Lvmh team. The winner of the Karl Lagerfeld prize will instead benefit from a year of coaching and 150,000 euros. Finally, the prize is also awarded to three new fashion school graduates, who together with their school will receive a grant of 10,000 euros.

Luca Magliano has been able to capture the attention of insiders (and not only) thanks to fashion shows with an intense emotional value and collections capable of mixing masculine tailoring and 100% made in Italy underground references. From Pitti Man it has moved to Milan where it represents one of the most anticipated events during the men’s fashion week. Veronica Leoni boasts experiences from both Jil Sander that gives Celine up to the creative direction of 2 Moncler 1952. The name of his label is a tribute to the Sardinian grandmother Quirina. After presenting during Milano Moda Donna this month she unveiled her latest offerings from her in Paris.

The women’s brand is also competing for the coveted recognition Setchu by the Japanese designer Satoshi Kuwatabased in Milan, winner of the last edition of Who is on Next?, scouting project by Vogue Italy e Altaromaas well as brands Aaron Ash, Bettter, Burc Akyol, Diotima, Outside e Pauline Russo.

The final will take place on June 7 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton. The designers will decide the winners Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, good luck, Stella McCartney e Silvia Venturini Fendias well as managers Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie e Sydney Toledano.

