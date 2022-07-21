Listen to the audio version of the article

It can be said that it was a last shock to the parties. Not a final appeal, no, the tone was different. It was rather that of those who have developed a profound disappointment for the outcome of the crisis. Therefore, when he says “I have a duty to emphasize that the period we are going through does not allow for pauses” and then “I hope that despite the intense election campaign there will be a constructive contribution from everyone in the best interest of Italy”, it is calling the political forces to put on the agenda the necessary formalities that risk being suspended after the decision to drop the legislature. Perhaps talking about irritation is too much and maybe it is not even in Mattarella’s ropes, but his intervention on live TV – done in such a dry way – gave the idea of ​​the trauma he had just experienced. However, it was a speech that aimed to save what is salvable.

And that is to try to get the leaders to plan a calendar of works to bring some fundamental measures and the NRP into port. And in fact he speaks of “indispensable interventions to counter the effects of the economic and social crisis and, in particular, of the increase in inflation which, caused above all by the cost of energy and food products, has serious consequences for families and businesses “. And then he recalls “the implementation within the agreed time frame of the EU Plan, to which the necessary and substantial European support funds are conditional”. Finally, the fight against the pandemic.

The invitation not to “go on break”

He puts them in line, to give the sense that he is in contact with the country, with the daily life of those who may miss the sense of these days but who have practical problems. At the same time, however, it is the demonstration that the Quirinale is already thinking in perspective, looking at 25 September – the date of the elections – and 13 October, the day on which the new Chambers will be convened. With that solicitation not to “go on break” it is as if Mattarella wanted to create a thread of continuity with the future season at least on those laws necessary for those who are worse off. In fact, the parliamentary and governmental machine was then set in motion, starting to agree on a first draft of work on what can be done in loose chambers, following the grid given by the head of state. Of course, any resignation of the 5 Star and Lega ministers – which was also discussed yesterday – would paralyze everything. And the last call of the head of state to responsibility in the interest of the Italians would fall on deaf ears.

End credits and autumn taboos

The day, however, had begun as scheduled, that is with the return of Draghi to the Hill for the resignation which this time was accepted. Then the meeting with the presidents of the Chamber and Senate and finally the dissolution decrees that were already ready the day before, when Mattarella in his private talks with the leaders – and then attending the confidence votes in the Chamber – took note that by now the credits were scrolling. “The discussion, the vote and the manner in which it was expressed yesterday in the Senate – he said – made clear the lack of parliamentary support for the government and the absence of prospects for creating a new majority”. Hence the decision to send to the polls on 25 September, despite a worrying context. In that short message, he thanked Draghi with whom there has always been solidarity, including human ones – despite the malice made yesterday about disagreements between the two – but he did not raise his finger against anyone. After all, the climate is already on between the parties, there is a hot August campaign ahead of us, and a forthcoming government formation that could be complicated in which it will be essential to keep the role of guarantor and arbiter.

The evening ends with the latest presidential obligations: the decrees calling for elections and the first meeting of the Chambers – 25 September and 13 October – and the decrees for the allocation of seats in the Chamber and Senate. Thus the taboo of the autumn vow is broken.