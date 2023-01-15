After the national embarrassment caused by the Ibagué Games in 2015, which left around 20 captured for embezzlement, the harm done to athletes and society, it was unlikely that other National Games would suffer the same bad luck, but this time not for private reasons but because of the laziness of the Ministry of Sport.

The problem now is that the shame is not foreign, but local, and although the cries for help issued by the forces of action, the Comptroller’s Office, the media, and sports mourners, so that the events in the coffee region and Valle do not succumb, few have stopped to think that the organization of a competition of this level encompasses much more than the sports facilities where each discipline will take place.

The Hispanic culture was amazed when in Qatar they spoke of a 70% advance of the works in 2019, because all the scaffolding of the public here has been sustained throughout history on improvisation and excuses.

A letter for everyone

On Friday the 13th, what a date, from the departments and capital cities that up to now are venues for the XXII version of the Games for this year, they openly expressed their concern for the silence and lack of interest emanating from the Ministry of Sports, in charge of an athlete , which, although it inherited bad practices, was thought to turn the situation around, but nothing happened with Resolution 601 of 2020 and Conpes 4095 of 2022 resulted.

In the letter that is also addressed to the president and the congressmen, the confusion is expressed that to date, the competitions do not have a general director, nor a deputy director and even less a technical director, which further delays the schedules that are already behind schedule.

logistics is everything

What made the axis shine 18 years ago with the organization of the South American U-20 tournament, were the hordes of young university students, mostly, who were the perfect anchor between administrative decisions and the implementation of what had been planned. That is also what the letter that resulted from the meeting of the departmental sports entities that met in Palestina, Caldas and what few have noticed, by thinking about the tracks, the courts and the pools, the logistics of the event, also talks about.

To date, the specialized implementation agreements have not been socialized in the regions, says the letter, which means that the purchases have not been projected and there is no clarity about the technical requirements that had an initial value of $33 billion. There is no platform for long list registrations, a manual was made by sport and modality, which puts the legality of this meeting at risk.

Athletes have pushed themselves to the limit in national and international competitions to improve their times, but no one has bothered to tell them if they have a hotel reservation or if it should be changed, because the setting in the city where they competed could not be prepared.

The Paranational Sports VIs

While Astolfo, the mascot of the 2024 Paris Olympics, has a similar one with a prosthetic leg, here the figure of Trochi does not. Concern for this competitive segment of the population with other abilities also entered the letter. There they express how they have insistently requested the repeal of Decree 520, which allows inclusive participation.

There are six Paralympic sports at risk of not being able to participate, because there is no clarity in their organization as there is no regulation from the National Sports System. There are no instructions for conventional sports, much less those with other specifications.

Cipher

77% delay in the works, as the Comptroller said, is imprecise, say the secretaries signing the letter, because it did not measure December, when the tenders were awarded.

Given

In the territorial entities there is also discomfort, since the execution of the works are subject to a new review of the audits, although they already have a positive concept of the Ministry and the curatorships that issue the construction licenses.

Of 23 sports venues

3 projects in technical feasibility.

21 are in the structuring and revision phase.

13 projects (12 in structuring and review, whose delays range between 10 and 30%).