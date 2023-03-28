BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

This Friday Iván Villazón will revolutionize the Vallenato world with the release of two singles as a preview of his new musical production titled ‘From Louisiana to Valledupar’in which he fuses traditional vallenato with jazz.

The two songs are ‘Toño Andrade’ by Luis Enrique Martinez and ‘The farewell‘ by Rafael Escalona, ​​both will come out with their respective videos.

This new record work will be released in April with 10 songs under the direction of music producer Carlos Huertas Jr.

Advance in networks of Iván Villazón.

As La Voz Tenor explained: “This album presents a fusion of music from Louisiana, New Orleans, the southern United States, with our authentic vallenato”.

Villazón recalled an old phrase by Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez in which he stated that “the Caribbean began in New Orleans and ended in the Brazilian northeast”.

Iván Villazón and his accordion player Tuto López recreated these songs with two videos that they recorded in the Plaza de la Aduana in Barranquilla, with its colonial setting and period costumes to give it “visual impact and fully living that musical fusion” with the management of the company 6609 Films.

These two themes are expected to set the scene 56 Vallenato Festival to be held at the end of April in Valledupar.

WHAT DOES DIXIELAND (JAZZ-HOT STYLE) SOUND?

In a promotional video published on the different social networks of the artist, it can be seen that the group that will accompany Iván Villazón and Tuto López will be called Carlos Huertas and his Dikie Band.

However, little information about this band from Huertas appears on the different digital platforms.

From its name, it can be deduced that the rhythm fused with the vallenato is the “dixieland”, one of the styles of jazz-hot, with a predominance of brass instruments and improvisation whose development dates from the decade of 1910.