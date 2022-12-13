Home News Ivrea, car overturns in via Aosta and remains in the ditch
the accident

Barbara Torra

On the afternoon of Tuesday 13 December, many noticed the Fiat Seicento lying in the ditch on the side of via Aosta. It seems that the accident involved two young people who, frightened by a truck entering the roadway, swerved suddenly. Luckily the two young men were unharmed and did not need medical attention. The car, however, remained in the ditch from about twenty to three, the time of the accident (video by Barbara Torra).

00:32

