Ivrea, checks on buses: more than half of the travelers were without a ticket

Ivrea, checks on buses: more than half of the travelers were without a ticket

IVREA.

In recent days, the agents of the Ivrea police station have intensified checks in the Movicentro area and the station. Places recently the scene of several episodes of violence between young people. The extraordinary control services of the territory were carried out with the help of crews from the “Piemonte” Crime Prevention Department.

Overall, 171 people and several vehicles were identified in the course of the activity. Also in the Movicentro area, on 4 January, a 19-year-old Moroccan citizen was arrested, seriously suspected of the crimes of robbery and theft, respectively of a chain and a scooter. The policemen also seized a small amount of hashish, found by the dogs Caio and Evan of the canine unit, under the steps of the railway walkway that connects the station with the Movicentro area. During the last two checks, the state police officers also assisted Gtt personnel in checking passengers on board the coach. Of the more than 200 people checked, 113 were found to have no travel document and were therefore sanctioned. Police services in the above areas will continue on a regular basis.

