Crowdfunding campaign to support the #fuoriCentro initiative, aimed at financing the transformation of the area outside the Movicentro into a beautiful and welcoming place. For the occasion, an afternoon party was organized, which gave a taste of how this area could be transformed if the generosity of all will give the Zac the opportunity to expand even more and better outside the building than for about eight years it hosts the liveliness and color that are the engine of an action of urban regeneration that has also become social (video by Barbara Torra)

03:04