Researchers have found that some people produce acidic chemicals with a peculiar odor and found to be very attractive to pesky insects.

Mosquitoes have been around for millions of years, even as early as the time of the dinosaurs, but unfortunately they have not become extinct. One in five people attract mosquitoes more than others and finds himself dealing with bites and itching for many months of the year, including autumn since the current climate, especially for Korean mosquitoes, is still very favorable to the annoying insect. However, it has never been clear how annoying insects choose their prey. We talked about genetics, nutrition (with lots of advice on what to eat and not to eat to keep them away), blood type, colors of the clothes worn without however arriving at a sufficiently credible conclusion.

The sour smell is a magnet for mosquitoes Now a new study published by New Rockefeller University on Cell suggests it is a particular smell of the skin to act as a magnet for mosquitoes. Researchers have found that there are people who produce many on the skin acidic chemicals and it would be those who make them “magnets” for mosquitoes. “If you have those substances on your skin, the mosquitoes will have a nice picnic with bites,” he commented Leslie Vosshalla neurobiologist at Rockefeller University in New York and author of the study.

The experiment To figure out what really attracts mosquitoes, the researchers collected the natural smell of 64 volunteers by putting them on nylon stockings on their arms. The socks impregnated with the smell of the volunteers were then placed on tubes and subsequently dozens of mosquitoes of the species were released Temples of the Egyptians (which can transmit diseases such as Zika, Dengue yellow fever). Scientists were able to observe where the insects headed and discovered surprising differences: the sock most chosen by mosquitoes was 100 times more attractive than the last classified in the singular tournament.

The analysis of odors: the role of carboxylic acids The researchers, after identifying the favorite smells, were able to analyze them with particular chemical analysis techniques, discovering that they contained high levels of acids. These molecules are part of the skin’s natural moisturizing layer and people produce it in different quantities. The healthy bacteria that live on the skin feed on these acids and produce part of the characteristic odor of individuals. In detail, the analyzes revealed that on the skin of the people who attracted mosquitoes the most, they were present in much higher levels three types of carboxylic acids, produced by the skin microbiota. Some of these, if present in excess, are responsible for the typical foot odor.

No remedy The researchers continued the experiments for three years, but the ranking of approval for mosquitoes has not changed. “If you are a mosquito magnet today you will be a mosquito magnet tomorrow,” says Leslie Vosshall. There seems to be no solution. The research will now have to investigate whether changing some habits can lead to a change, at least partial, of the chemical profile of the odor of the individual person or whether it will be possible to create products capable of limiting the production of these acids which are so attractive to mosquitoes.

The olfactory system of mosquitoes However, the bad news is that scientists have tried to eliminate receptors sensitive to human-made carboxylic acids in mosquitoes in an attempt to making humans undetectable to mosquitoes. Insects, unlike many other animal species, have however managed to reorganize their olfactory system by continuing to smell and sting. "Getting rid of a single receptor has no effect," says Vosshall. "Any future attempt to control mosquitoes with repellants or anything else must take into account how indestructible their attraction to us is."