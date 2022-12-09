IVREA. Tomorrow, Saturday 10, at 21, and Sunday 11, at 15.30, the theater company The new walkers will make a welcome return to the Mozart stage, staging the show La guilt fu del fico, a comic comedy in two acts by Anna Maria Bruni and Mariella Acquadro, directed by Acquadro herself, third appointment with the sixteenth season of dialect theater organized by the Citadel of music and culture of Ivrea and Canavese.

The plot is absolutely engaging: «What mystery is hidden behind the appearance of a Saint? – say the hall notes – Perhaps a danger looms over the community and especially Anna, known by everyone in the village. But her friends will know how to help her in this difficult period. They immediately mobilize, carry out investigations, listen to gossip, to reach the surprise ending ».

Born in Biella, in 1994, the company The New Walkers made its debut with the show Interrogation of Mary, staged on the occasion of the events for the 7th centenary of the Consecration of the first Church of Oropa. In her almost thirty years of activity she has ventured into almost all theatrical genres, dramatic, brilliant, yellow, classic, historical, for schools, Christmas and dialect, and has performed various one-act plays, from Chekhov to Achille Campanile and Tardieu . You have in your repertoire various themed cabaret shows, prose and poetry readings, shows with songs. The return of The New Walkers is a long-awaited return that will certainly be welcomed by the Ivrea public with great enthusiasm.

Tickets (numbered seat, 15 euros) are still on sale today, at the secretariat of the Citadel of Music and Culture, in Corso Massimo d’Azeglio 69, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm. Any tickets still available will be on sale on the same day of the performance, directly at the box office of the Mozart Auditorium, starting at 8pm on Saturdays and from 2.30pm on Sundays.

Info: 0125/425123 or [email protected] Always much appreciated by the public, the dialectal theater season is succeeding, also this year, in attracting a very large audience to the Mozart Auditorium, with each of its proposals. A call exercised since its inception, sixteen seasons ago, and which has been able to respond to a very specific request from those – and there are many – who love popular theater and rarely, in the city, had had the opportunity, until then, to be able to enjoy of your favorite shows.