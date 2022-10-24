Home News Ivrea, the headquarters of the national association of financiers of Italy inaugurated
News

Ivrea, the headquarters of the national association of financiers of Italy inaugurated

by admin
Ivrea, the headquarters of the national association of financiers of Italy inaugurated

associations

Inauguration of the headquarters of the national association of Italian financiers in Ivrea. The president, Massimo Argentieri, mentioned its history, which began in May 1958 with the first meetings following which, in October of the same year, it was officially established by the financier Antonio Pula, the first president. The association had 58 members. Present at the ceremony was the regional commander of the Guardia di Finanza of Turin, General Benedetto Lipari, who thanked the authorities and the Fiamme Gialle family: “The values ​​on which our work is based bind us inextricably to the institutions; we live our daily work as a mission and we hope that our example will be a stimulus for future generations “The general then recalled Carlo De Paoli, the financier to whom the section is dedicated (video by Barbara Torra)

07:56

See also  Covid vaccine, third dose for two hundred thousand in Treviso. And the "No vax" threaten the commissioner Manera

You may also like

3,000 medicines are nowhere to be found in...

“He re-reads history with a sovereign lens.” Minister...

It’s coming! There will be rain in the...

Draghi’s arms raised to the sky, the applause,...

Unity and struggle to embark on a new...

The poisons of the center-right on the name...

To shoulder the mission and create new great...

Ivrea, inauguration ceremony for the headquarters of the...

Elio Vito: “All boyfriends and companions, but they...

Peasant left in revolt: “We have been robbed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy