Home » IX Games of La Francophonie: the orientation council assesses the preparations
News

IX Games of La Francophonie: the orientation council assesses the preparations

by admin
IX Games of La Francophonie: the orientation council assesses the preparations

Radio Okapi/Ph. Vanessa Nkongolo”/>

The Orientation Council of the IX Games of La Francophonie held its first meeting, Thursday, April 13, since the granting of the Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The objective was to assess the level of progress of the preparations for these games.

The chairman of this council, Léopold Germain Senghor and the director of the International Committee of the Games of La Francophonie (CIJF), Zeina Mina, co-chaired this meeting by videoconference, in the presence of the new administrator of the International Organization of La Francophonie. , Caroline St-Hilaire.

All the specialized departments and commissions of the national committee of the IX Games of La Francophonie followed one another before the council to present the state of the preparations. They concretely said what has been done and what remains to be done.

The national director of these games, Isidore Kwandja, presented the general picture of the situation.

Satisfied with the progress made, the members of the orientation council met behind closed doors for an evaluation and to formulate recommendations for the future.

Questioned by the press after the meeting, the national director of the Games, Isidore Kwandja mentioned some recommendations made, in particular the question of the acquisition of ambulances, roads and also the airport tax known as “Go pass” concerning the delegations. foreigners who are coming for the Games of La Francophonie.

While waiting for the publication of all these recommendations, he reassured that “the authorities are working hard to ensure that the IX Games are a success”.

See also  A worker in Beijing was infected with the virus and moved to 23 locations for 14 days | Epidemic | Haidian District | Chaoyang District

The French, Belgian and Canadian delegations, who had arrived in Kinshasa the day before, also took part in this meeting.

The International Committee of the Francophone Games is made up of two bodies:

– orientation advice

– the management of the CIJF within the OIF

The Orientation Council is the deliberative body of the CIJF.

You may also like

Equity experts more optimistic after the first US...

“The gag law and the Via Crucis of...

Drummond opened a new job opening: salary of...

Ticker about the bomb in Dresden: the bomb...

A backhoe falls into a river in Cabañas

Why do I exercise and not lose weight?

Football, German championship of the A-Juniors: Borussia Dortmund...

Warner Bros. Discovery Starts Production on “Harry Potter”...

Next Monday meeting between authorities and indigenous community

Dortmund star fails in Stuttgart

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy