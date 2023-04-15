IX Games of La Francophonie: the orientation council assesses the preparations

Radio Okapi/Ph. Vanessa Nkongolo”/>

The Orientation Council of the IX Games of La Francophonie held its first meeting, Thursday, April 13, since the granting of the Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The objective was to assess the level of progress of the preparations for these games.

The chairman of this council, Léopold Germain Senghor and the director of the International Committee of the Games of La Francophonie (CIJF), Zeina Mina, co-chaired this meeting by videoconference, in the presence of the new administrator of the International Organization of La Francophonie. , Caroline St-Hilaire.

All the specialized departments and commissions of the national committee of the IX Games of La Francophonie followed one another before the council to present the state of the preparations. They concretely said what has been done and what remains to be done.

The national director of these games, Isidore Kwandja, presented the general picture of the situation.

Satisfied with the progress made, the members of the orientation council met behind closed doors for an evaluation and to formulate recommendations for the future.

Questioned by the press after the meeting, the national director of the Games, Isidore Kwandja mentioned some recommendations made, in particular the question of the acquisition of ambulances, roads and also the airport tax known as “Go pass” concerning the delegations. foreigners who are coming for the Games of La Francophonie.

While waiting for the publication of all these recommendations, he reassured that “the authorities are working hard to ensure that the IX Games are a success”.

The French, Belgian and Canadian delegations, who had arrived in Kinshasa the day before, also took part in this meeting.

The International Committee of the Francophone Games is made up of two bodies:

– orientation advice

– the management of the CIJF within the OIF

The Orientation Council is the deliberative body of the CIJF.