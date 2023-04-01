Daegu Seomun Mayor’s 100th anniversary visit with Mrs. Kim

“Recalling the original intention of ‘Nation of the People’… I am naturally empowered”

10,000 citizens gathered… After shaking hands and greetings, go to the venue

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Mi-Young Park = President Seok-Yeol Yoon emphasized on the 1st, “The government’s job is to ensure that the people who sweat hard live well, not those with vested interests who are frantic in seeking unfair rent.” At the same time, he said, “I will run until my feet are worn out to build a country of the people.”

President Yoon visited Seomun Market, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and gave a congratulatory speech on the 100th anniversary of the opening of the market. First lady Kim Kun-hee also accompanied the ceremony.

In his congratulatory speech, President Yoon said, “When I think of the campaign for the mayor of Seomun during the presidential election, I am reminded of my original intention that ‘the direction and goal of state affairs are only the people’.”

He continued, “I feel thrilled about why I started politics, why I became president, and for whom and for what I have to work for.” will,” he promised.

President Yoon said, “The government’s job is to make the people live well, and to do so, liberal democracy, a market economy system, and the rule of law must function properly.” alive,” he said.

“Seomun Market is our cultural heritage,” he said. “In the midst of Daegu’s tumultuous history, such as the product promotion movement, the Daegu 2/28 democratization movement, and the growth of the textile industry, Seomun Market has always been with citizens, and even when the corona is rampant, it has been silently serving the region. It has become the backbone of the economy,” he said.

At the same time, he promised, “The government will spare no support so that Seomun Market can develop into a complex cultural space.”

On the 29th, President Yoon announced plans to revitalize domestic demand, such as cultural commercialization of traditional markets, through an emergency economy and people’s livelihood meeting.

In his congratulatory speech on the same day, President Yoon repeatedly emphasized, “As the government is promoting export drive and domestic demand revitalization, we will foster traditional markets such as Seomun Market to be crowded with customers.”

This is the third visit to Seomun Mayor by President Yoon after taking office. Including the presidential election, this is President Yoon’s fifth visit. When President Yoon visited in August of last year, he said, “I will often visit the traditional market where the public’s sentiment flows.” On January 11 of this year, Ms. Kim visited Seomun Market alone and met her merchants.

Prior to attending the ceremony, President Yoon threw the first pitch at the opening game of the KBO League regular season held at Lions Park in Daegu. Then, on the way to Seomun Market, he got out of the car about 500 meters from the entrance of the market and greeted and shook hands with the crowd. On this day, more than one citizen gathered near the event site.

President Yoon and his wife got off the vehicle 500 meters in front of the venue and waved to the citizens outside the fence set up for security and public safety.

Citizens shouted “President Seok-Yeol Yoon” and welcomed the presidential couple with applause. Some citizens held up pickets reading ‘I love you, Seok-Yeol Yoon’.

President Yoon stretched out his hand outside the fence to shake hands with the citizens, and First Lady Kim walked one step behind President Yoon and bowed her head to the citizens. President Yoon was wearing a suit and gray tie, and Mrs. Kim was wearing a white two-piece. The 100th anniversary of the mayor’s anniversary was delayed by about 30 minutes because the presidential couple and citizens exchanged greetings.

At the ceremony, a video of an interview commemorating the 100th anniversary containing messages from merchants was also screened.

In the video, a merchant said, “When Mrs. Kim Kun-hee came to Seomun Market in January, she promised to come again to the 100th anniversary event. Thank you for keeping this promise.”

Then, a performance was held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Seomun Market and cheer the merchants.

When the seed-shaped button was pressed, magnolia seeds, the city flower of Daegu, flew and became a large magnolia tree. appeared on the screen.

Prior to the ceremony, President Yoon looked around the special photo exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of Seomun Market and thanked the merchants of Seomun Market for their steadfastness despite the economic and social changes in Korea in the past, spokesman Lee Do-woon said.

President Yoon looked around the special photo exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of Seomun Market and thanked the merchants of Seomun Market for their steadfastness despite the economic and social changes in Korea in the past, spokesman Lee Do-woon said.

