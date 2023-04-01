Tokyo (Net News) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited more than 38 ambassadors of Muslim countries to Iftar in the month of Ramadan as an expression of religious tolerance.

According to the world news organization, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida organized an iftar and dinner at his home in honor of the delegation of Muslim countries. On this occasion, the family of the Japanese Prime Minister was also present and welcomed the guests.

Taking care of the traditions, Iftar was made with dates and various types of food were served. Pakistan was represented by the Ambassador of Pakistan Raza Bashir Tarar in the Iftar dinner of the Japanese Prime Minister. In his short speech, the Japanese Prime Minister thanked the ambassadors of Muslim countries for their arrival and offered Ramadan greetings.

In his speech, the Japanese Prime Minister also emphasized the need for religious tolerance and harmony between those with different ideas and beliefs. Muslim Safra thanked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for promoting peace and stability and religious respect in the world.