Jbel El Ayachi Association for cultural, social, economic and environmental development rewarded by

First National Achievement Award for Sustainable Development Goals in its fourth session

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The Jbel El Ayachi Association for the cultural, social, economic and environmental development of Midelt won the first national prize for excellence for the objectives of sustainable development in its fourth edition, to encourage and motivate it to play a key role through its programs in the required transformation into ecologically sustainable societies in coordination with government initiatives and those of civil society and the private sector.

In a statement to the Journal, the director of the prize and president of its scientific committee, Mustapha Tilioua – president of the International Cultural and Scientific Center and director of the magazine “Moroccan Oasis” which organizes this prize – confirmed that this national prize is part of the framework of the implementation and translation into action of the fundamental roles that civil society must play, particularly in the context of the monitoring and application of the national strategy for the sustainable development objectives. In this sense, he added, the magazine “Oasis Marocaine” and the International Cultural and Scientific Center, in partnership with the World Coalition for Sustainable Development Goals and the African Foundation for the Fight against Poverty and Exclusion, initiated the creation of the first national award for excellence on the sustainable development goals in 2020. He also confirmed that the latter is considered an annual event aimed at encouraging civil society organizations, private sector institutions and public, research centers and local authorities to engage more seriously and more effectively in the implementation of the national strategy for the Sustainable Development Goals, through the adoption of programs, projects and public policies inspired by the importance of adopting the concept of sustainable development in development strategies at local, regional and national levels.

The fourth edition of the 2023 prize, according to Mustafa Tilioua, was won by the Jbel El Ayachi Association and by the Faculty of Science and Technology of Errachidia and the Scientific Schools of Temara, he concluded.

For its part ; the President of the Jbel El Ayachi Association for the cultural, social, economic and environmental development of Midelt; Khalid El Harrouni told the Journal that it is a great honor for the Jbel Ayachi Association for cultural, social, economic and environmental development, recognized as being of public utility since 1998, and endowed with special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council ECOSOC of the United Nations since 2019, to receive the first national prize for excellence on the Sustainable Development Goals in its fourth edition 2023, organized by La revue Oasis du Maroc and the International Cultural and Scientific Center in partnership with the Global Coalition for the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Foundation for the Fight against Poverty and Exclusion.

El Harrouni took the opportunity to address the thanks of his award-winning association to Dr Mustapha Tilioua, Director of the National Prize for Excellence on the Sustainable Development Goals and President of its scientific committee, as well as to the members of the jury of the prize as well and to the family of Revue Oasis du Maroc for all their efforts.

For Him, excellence has been an aspiration and a goal to which aspire all those who plan and work diligently and sincerely according to an ambitious vision and objectives and to add that the Jbel El Ayachi Association for cultural, social, economy and the environment, will organize, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, the third edition of the Spring University in the Province of Midelt, on April 29-30, 2023, in partnership with national, regional and local actors, on the main theme: “the Sustainable Development Goals at the level of the Province of Midelt; Global vision for their achievement by 2035”.

The theme of this year’s Spring University, he specified; is divided into three major areas that will be discussed by the speakers and participants from civil society to know: “The role of institutions, cities and local communities in achieving sustainable development” (SDG 11, SDG 17), “ environment, energy and water” (SDG 6, SDG 7, SDG 13, SDG 15, SDG 17) and finally, “Education, health and social issues” (SDG 3, SDG 4, SDG 17)