In a memorandum, leading developers from the tech scene are calling for the rapid development of artificial intelligence to be slowed down. Tesla boss Elon Musk even speaks of the “greatest threat to humanity.” Pandora’s box is open.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to recognize whether a text originates from a human or a computer. The world‘s leading IT minds and developers are now calling for help to somehow recapture the unleashed monster. That sounds anything but reassuring. About science fiction becoming reality, what AI will change in our everyday life and how we can still protect ourselves from deceptively real fakes.

“Presse” tech experts discuss how this will fundamentally change entire sectors such as journalism, but how human workers will probably not become superfluous anytime soon Barbara Steinbrenner and David Freudenthaler. Also, as you can see from the mass of images that flood the social media every day, whether they are artificially created fakes or real images.

Gast: Barbara Steinbrenner

Host: David Freudenthaler

Cut: Audiofunnel/Georg Gfrerer/Dominik

