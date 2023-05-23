Home » Jeff Bezos towards the wedding, ‘officially engaged to Lauren Sanchez’ – breaking latest news
News

Jeff Bezos towards the wedding, ‘officially engaged to Lauren Sanchez’ – breaking latest news

by admin
Jeff Bezos towards the wedding, ‘officially engaged to Lauren Sanchez’ – breaking latest news
news-txt”>

Jeff Bezos is engaged to Lauren Sanchez, his partner of five years. The New York Post reports it citing some sources. The couple is in these hours in Cannes for the film festival. For months, rumors have been circulating about a possible marriage between the two, since Sanchez was photographed with a heart-shaped ring.

Bezos and Sanchez have been inseparable since 2018, when the billionaire divorced MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. The relationship between Bezos and Sanchez was first revealed publicly by the National Enquirer tabloid when the Amazon founder was still married.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy