Jeff Bezos towards the wedding, ‘officially engaged to Lauren Sanchez’ – breaking latest news

Jeff Bezos is engaged to Lauren Sanchez, his partner of five years. The New York Post reports it citing some sources. The couple is in these hours in Cannes for the film festival. For months, rumors have been circulating about a possible marriage between the two, since Sanchez was photographed with a heart-shaped ring.

Bezos and Sanchez have been inseparable since 2018, when the billionaire divorced MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. The relationship between Bezos and Sanchez was first revealed publicly by the National Enquirer tabloid when the Amazon founder was still married.