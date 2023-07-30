Jeonbuk shower clouds gradually develop… 5-40mm showers until night :: Sympathy News News News Agency ::

Showers of around 30mm per hour accompanied by gusts of wind and thunder and lightning

[전북=뉴시스]Reporter Goseokjoong = On the 30th, while the Jeonbuk region is sometimes cloudy, shower clouds are gradually developing in the inland areas such as Wanju and Muju.

As the daytime temperature rises, the atmosphere becomes more unstable, so the area where showers fall will gradually expand, and there are places that continue into the night.

The expected precipitation is 5 to 40 mm, and there may be strong showers of around 30 mm per hour accompanied by gusts of wind, thunder and lightning.

In particular, as it falls strongly in a small area, there will be a large difference in the intensity and amount of precipitation depending on the region, and there are many places that show a lull while repeating strength and weakness.

In areas with strong showers and around them, there are places where instantaneous wind speeds of around 15m per second blow, so special attention should be paid to facility management and pedestrian safety accidents.

The Korea Meteorological Administration advised, “As strong showers fall in a short time and the water in the river can suddenly rise, refrain from approaching and camping, and move to a higher place if the sky becomes dark.”

