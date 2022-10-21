JESOLO – After 6 nights in a cell in the Santa Maria Maggiore prison in Venice, he was released, despite causing the road accident in which four boys from Jesolo lost their lives.

Marius Alin Marinica, a 30-year-old Romanian from Musile di Piave, definitively sentenced to 8 years for the crash in the summer of 2019, is back under house arrest. He was able to benefit from one of the prison clearing rules. With a sentence of 8 years and having served three and a quarter of them in house arrest, he benefited from the automatic discount of 45 days that all inmates accrue every quarter: thus the residual sentence has fallen below the four-year threshold, which the Legislator has established. be an obstacle to the automatic execution of the sentence. The Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office had counted the days incorrectly, as pointed out by the defense lawyer, Rodolfo Marigonda of the Venetian forum.

The tragedy of the road dates back to July 14 three years ago, when in Jesolo the Golf di Marinica, returning from an overtaking and tightening the trajectory, collided with the Ford Fiesta driven by Riccardo Laugeni. The car had ended up in the canal after a carom on the embankment. In addition to Laugeni died Eleonora Frasson, Leonardo Girardi and Giovanni Mattiuzzo, all from Musile, all twenty-two. On the other hand, a fifth passenger was miraculous. “We are disoriented”, commented the lawyer Simone Zancani, who represents the families.

“We knew it would happen and it is very painful,” Romina Ceccato Laugeni, Riccardo’s mother and president of the Alba association that deals with road victims, told the Gazzettino. “We at least got him arrested, but now he’s free while our children are gone. The real shame, however, is that there are laws like this, which trample the dignity of the victims and their families. The sop is not enough for us and now we will go to Rome, I hope joining forces with many similar associations, to ask the Government and Parliament to work seriously on this problem ”.