Jesús Trindade, a 30-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, arrives to reinforce Barcelona

Jesús Trindade is a new reinforcement for Barcelona de Guayaquil, team led by Uruguayan Diego López.

The player Jesús Trindade, also of Uruguayan nationality, will arrive on the night of this Friday, July 28, 2023 in Guayaquil.

Through a statement, Barcelona made official the arrival of this player to their ranks.

It was reported that this Saturday, July 29, the Uruguayan midfielder will undergo medical check-ups.

After the results and medical evaluations, the player will sign his contract with the cyellow box.

Trindade was formed in the lower ranks of Racing Club, from his country of origin.

During his career he has defended the colors of Peñarol from Uruguay, Pachuca from Mexico and Coritiba from Brazil.

In Coritiba, the midfielder was separated for being under suspicion in a match-fixing scheme.

For this case of alleged match-fixing, two Ecuadorian soccer players.

The Uruguayan midfielder thus becomes Barcelona’s fifth signing for the second stage of the Pro League.

Pedro Pablo Perlaza, Bryan Caicedo, Joan Castaño and Jefferson Arce also arrived.

Trindade arrives at the idol for six months with an option to buy.

This Wednesday, July 26, 2023, it emerged that the Uruguayan striker Agustín Rodríguez will not continue in Barcelona.

This was reported by the journalist César Luis Merlo through his social networks.

He soccer player25 years old, arrived at the ‘bullfighter’ club at the beginning of this year, on loan from the Uruguayan Juventud.

He decided to end his contract with Barcelona due to the lack of opportunities.