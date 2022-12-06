On November 5, former CCP leader Jiang Zemin was sent to the crematorium for cremation. Xi Jinping and other CCP officials held a farewell ceremony at the CCP Military Medical Hospital. Hu Jintao appeared and was accompanied by a staff member throughout the process. This is Hu Jintao’s first appearance since he was forced to leave the venue of the First Plenary Session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held on October 22.

According to CCP official media reports, on December 5, Jiang Zemin’s body was cremated in Beijing. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan and others saw off at the General Hospital of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Hu Jintao also went to the hospital to see him off.

According to analysis, the CCP’s official media specifically mentioned Hu Jintao’s appearance, mainly because Hu Jintao was forcibly taken away from the scene of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. . Arranging Hu Jintao to appear now is to announce to the outside world that the differences have been eliminated.

Screenshots of the CCP’s official media video show that Hu Jintao appeared, accompanied by a staff member throughout the process.

On Hu Jintao’s right is Xi Jinping, on the left is Li Zhanshu, and behind him are the accompanying staff.

When Hu Jintao was walking, this staff member also followed him.

Analysis pointed out that at the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the end of last month, Hu Jintao was forcibly taken away from the venue, which aroused speculation and concern from the outside world. Later, the Chinese Communist Party’s official media said that Hu Jintao was “unwell” at that time. The purpose of the full escort arranged for Hu Jintao this time is to show the outside world that Hu Jintao has “illness” and needs to be escorted. On the other hand, Xi Jinping may also be afraid that Hu Jintao will make any unexpected moves. It should be very “safe” to arrange a “bodyguard” by Hu Jintao’s side. Hu Jintao knows that he has been “posted”, so he will not do anything special.

