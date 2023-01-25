The picture above is the homepage of the meeting point——Nanjing: The Confucius Temple is full of people, and the “human wall” of armed police officers and soldiers reappears

||Special photographer Gao Gang, taken from Xuzhou at 09:08: Cold! Rows of “ice skates” are now lined up beside Yunlong Lake (online at 10:26)

On the 25th, the temperature continued to remain low, and rows of “ice skates” formed on the bank of Yunlong Lake in Xuzhou.

||Special photography by Liu Jianhua, Yang Su, Pinggu Changwang, taken from Nanjing at 21:08 on the 24th: The Confucian Temple appreciates lanterns to welcome the peak of passenger flow

On the evening of the 24th, many tourists came to Nanjing Confucius Temple Scenic Spot to enjoy the lanterns. In order to orderly guide the flow of people watching the lanterns, the armed police officers and soldiers formed a “human wall” arm in hand to divert the crowds of people watching the lanterns and implement one-way traffic.

On the evening of the 24th, tourists took a painted boat to watch the lanterns at the Confucius Temple in Nanjing. It presents the picture of Zhu Ziqing’s prose “Qinhuai in the Shadow of Oars and Lights”.

On the evening of the 24th, many tourists visited the Laomen East Scenic Area in Nanjing.

||Special photographer Geng Yuhe, taken from Lianyungang at 18:48 on the 24th: Lantern Festival to celebrate the new year (online at 10:23)

On the evening of the 24th, citizens watched the Lantern Festival at the Crescent Island Scenic Spot in Haizhou District, Lianyungang City. Dreamy Northern Lights, water curtain movies… During the Spring Festival, the themed lantern show is held here, creating a joyful and peaceful festive atmosphere.

