News from this newspaper (special correspondent Mao Xu) On the occasion of the fifth “Chinese Doctor’s Day”, the 2022 “Jingchu Model, the Most Beautiful Guardian of Health” sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee and the Hubei Provincial Health and Health Commission paid tribute to Hubei Radio and Television Station was held, and the winners of the 2022 “Jingchu Model, the Most Beautiful Guardian of Health” were announced at the event.

Eight medical workers including “the sharp-knife warrior who opens up the lifeline”, “the protector of angels in white” Xiong Lijuan, “the messenger of thousands of mothers’ dreams” Zhang Yingchun, and “the pioneer of major surgery rooted in the mountainous area of ​​western Hubei” Jiang Bin, and other medical workers from Hubei Province The anti-epidemic “special team” of the Institute of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control of the Control Center and the acupuncture and moxibustion medical team of Hubei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine won the “Jingchu Model · The Most Beautiful Health Guardian”. During the event, they shared touching stories one by one.

It is reported that the Propaganda Department of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee and the Hubei Provincial Health and Health Commission have carried out 5 consecutive publicity and display activities for the “Jingchu Model, the Most Beautiful Guardian of Health“.