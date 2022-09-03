From 0 to 24:00 on September 2, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Yingtan City, in Guixi City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 2, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,430 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,426 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 2, 2022, there are 3 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 2, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province; 2 new cases were released from medical observation. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 2, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 2, 2022, there are 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 2, 2022, 23 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (1 case in Nanchang City, in Nanchang County, imported from outside; 15 cases in Yingtan City, including 2 cases in Yujiang District, Guixi 13 cases in the city; 7 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Jizhou District, 1 case in Xingan County, and 4 cases in Yongfeng County), 19 cases released from isolation medical observation (18 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Shangrao City) , in Shinshu District). As of 24:00 on September 2, 2022, there are 152 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 3, 2022