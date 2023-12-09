Home » Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal focuses on the opening and operation of the Jinan to Zhengzhou high-speed railway
Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal focuses on the opening and operation of the Jinan to Zhengzhou high-speed railway

New High-Speed Railway Links Shandong and Henan Provinces

On December 8, the Jizheng High-speed Railway officially began operations, connecting Changqing Station and Zhengzhou East Station in China. The railway, spanning 407 kilometers with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a crucial component of the national “eight vertical and eight horizontal” high-speed rail network and an important link along the Yellow Land-Sea Channel.

The opening ceremonies at the two stations were attended by notable leaders including Hu Zejun, Li Meng, Zhou Naixiang, Wang Kai, and Qian Ming. Zhou Naixiang, the deputy secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and governor, expressed his congratulatory remarks, emphasizing the significance of the new railway in promoting ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin. He also highlighted the strong support and cooperation involved in making the project a reality.

Wang Kai, the deputy secretary of the Henan Provincial Party Committee and governor, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the railway’s importance in serving the national strategy and promoting high-quality development in the region. Qian Ming highlighted the role of the railway in better serving the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

Apart from its strategic importance, the Jizheng High-speed Railway significantly reduces travel time between Jinan and Zhengzhou. The fastest travel time between Jinan West Station and Zhengzhou East Station is now just 1 hour and 43 minutes, a 1 hour and 29-minute improvement from previous travel times.

The completion of the Jizheng High-speed Railway is expected to have a positive impact on the economic and social development of both Henan and Shandong provinces. Additionally, the railway aims to contribute to the modernization and growth of the two provinces.

The opening event was attended by various leaders from both Henan and Shandong provinces, signifying the unity and collaboration between the two regions in realizing this milestone. The successful operation of the Jizheng High-speed Railway marks a significant step towards improved connectivity and development in the area.

