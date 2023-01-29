The attitude of the indicated femicide has generated outrage in networks.

Yesterday, after the hearing to charge charges for the crimes of aggravated femicide and manipulation and concealment of evidence, the defendant John Nelson Poulos pleaded not guilty.

“You sir, John Poulos, took the life of the young Valentina Trespalacios as a result of a jealousy process based on a permanent obsession with respect to the sentimental relationship he had with her,” were the words of the prosecution.

Prior to knowing the response of not accepting charges, Internet users who followed the hearings, questioned the man’s attitude. The judge on three occasions called his attention.

The attitude and body language of femicide John Poulos during the arraignment hearing says it all: The guy thinks he’s above everyone. He doesn’t feel guilt or regret. pic.twitter.com/pi2HATSIgd – Fran (@GataFranca) January 27, 2023

📌John Poulos as if he were in his living room, he looks too calm for someone who “allegedly” has just committed a crime against his sentimental partner and is in a Charges Hearing. pic.twitter.com/IbNPxaCUpL — The Time⏳ (@Time55256) January 27, 2023

DJ Valentina Trespalacios, who was her partner, was found dead on Sunday, January 22, inside a suitcase in a garbage container in western Bogotá. Authorities say they have more than 900 hours of recordings involving the American.

The next hearing for the request for the insurance measure will be held next Tuesday, January 31, starting at 9:00 in the morning.