Juanfer Quintero’s comment for which Carlos Antonio Vélez charged him

One of the players who has given the most talk in recent days has been Juanfer Quintero. His departure from Junior de Barranquilla generated all kinds of reactions from the fans, who expected more from the Colombian midfielder, however, the player ended up in Argentina and Carlos Antonio Velez talked about his arrival.

Around 3 million dollars Junior paid Juanfer for this single season at the club, being one of the highest paid soccer players in our country, but who was only able to play seven games during the semester, being one of his worst records. that it is in professionalism.

After the situation generated with the Barranquilla team, Juanfer was confirmed as a new player for Racing de Avellaneda, a team that has the other two players from Colombia, Roger Martinez and Johan Carbonerothe latter who is expected to return in November or December from his injury.

However, the return to Argentina is fraught with a situation that jeopardizes Juanfer, since Carlos Antonio Velez brought to light an interview of the Colombian on ESPN Argentina, when he was on vacation in the first semester of soccer in our country, and which leaves Quintero in a very bad light before the River fans.

What Juanfer Quintero said and what Carlos Antonio Vélez remembered

While in the interview with an Argentine journalist, the Colombian from Racing de Avellaneda had been asked if he could play for another Argentine team other than River, to which he replied: “Because of everything I’ve lived through, I couldn’t play for another team other than River Plate.”

In the ‘Palabras Mayores’ space, Vélez recalled this situation in the opinion space, in which he recalled these words by Juanfer Quintero, after seeing all the explanations that were given about his departure from Junior, so that in the end he ended up in a place he had mentioned he would not be.

