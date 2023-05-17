Judge who sentenced Hezbollah hitmen to life sentences: Evictions hurt conscience

Diyarbakır Police Chief Ali Gaffar Okkan and the head of the Court, Mehmet Taştan, who sentenced the hitmen of the assassination in which 5 security guards were martyred, and 20 hitmen who committed 84 murders in Diyarbakır and Batman, to life imprisonment, said that the release of the shooters, who had final convictions, hurt the public’s conscience.

Ozgur CEBE

Diyarbakır Police Chief Ali Gaffar Okkan and Hezbollah hitmen İbrahim Gürcegiz, Mustafa Bozkurt, Abdulkadir Aktaş and Ekrem Guide, Mehmet Emin Sabaz and Bilal Çetiner, who carried out the treacherous assassination in which 5 security guards were martyred, were held responsible for the murder of 29 people and were sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment.

REASONED DECISIONS WITH 1086 AND 218 PAGES HAVE SIGNED BELOW

20 shooters in the main case of Hezbollah’s military wing organization with 34 suspects that killed 84 people in Diyarbakır and Batman with a single bullet in the middle of the street were also sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment. Diyarbakır 5th High Criminal Court judge Mehmet Taştan, who has signed the verdicts in these two critical cases, wrote a 1086-page reasoned decision about the shooters. He also prepared a 218-page reasoned decision regarding the Okkan assassination.

APPROVED WITHOUT TOUCHING THE JUDICIARY POINT, THE COMMA

The writing of the reasoned decision, in which Judge Taştan spent night and day evaluating the evidence for each murder separately, took weeks, until the morning. Both cases were approved and finalized without touching the point or the comma, since the evidence was obtained in accordance with the law by passing the examination of the Supreme Court of Appeals, which is the highest judicial body, and since there was no inaccuracy in the decisions.

This decision of the committee, which included Judge Mehmet Taştan, who made the first decision on the assassination of Gaffar Okkan, became final with the Supreme Court’s approval, with the judicial decision that Okkan’s assassination was committed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“Aggravated Life” for 20 GUARDIAN MURDERERS OF 84 CITIZENS

When the case of the military wing structuring with 34 defendants, in which 20 gunmen were punished, was likewise approved by the Supreme Court, 84 unsolved murders that had been waiting on dusty shelves for years were enlightened.

RELEASES AFTER THE “SUPPORT TO ERDOĞAN” DECISION

After HUDA PAR decided to support Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by not nominating a candidate in the 24 June 2018 elections, and later announced that it would not support the AKP mayoral candidates in the local elections in the Southeast, in the 31 March 2019 local elections, the hitmen who participated in the assassination of Gaffar Okkan and 20 shooters who killed 84 people were released one by one under the name of “Retrial”.

“TRAIERS” RELEASED SUCCESSFULLY

The decisions of the Heavy Penal Courts to “Escape Hezbollahist Terrorists” came like rain. After making these decisions, Judge Mehmet Taştan was appointed to the Presidency of the Konya 5th High Criminal Court. Here, too, he dealt with critical and important cases. Judge Taştan was taken from the Presidency of Konya Heavy Penal Court and appointed to Mersin without a request for appointment with the main summer decree of the judicial judiciary in 2022.

“WE DID NOT SLEEP TILL THE MORNING, WE DECIDED ON BEHALF OF THE TURKISH NATION”

Judge Taştan, who was disturbed by his presence in the judiciary because he opposed the unlawful practices and the mobbing practices against the members of the judiciary who made unpopular decisions of the political power, had to retire as of February 28, although he was 12 years into his retirement.

Drawing attention to the Hezbollah evictions and the unlawfulness in the judiciary, Judge Taştan, the President of the Court, said:

“The first decision regarding the assassination of Gaffar Okkan was given by the delegation, in which I was a member. Our delegation gave the conviction to the first cell of the assassination team consisting of several cells. Likewise, due to the high number of killed citizens, I did not sleep until the morning and wrote a decision about the military wing, whose reasoned decision was 1200 pages.

These two decisions were in accordance with the law and were upheld by the Court of Cassation, as there was no inaccuracy. But we saw that with the retrial, all the defendants were released. First of all, if the result will not change the penalty, even if a retrial decision is taken, the execution cannot be stopped and the release decision cannot be made.

150 separate indictments were prepared against the released defendants for 84 murders, we decided to combine these indictments and made a trial based on a single file. We evaluated each murder down to the smallest detail.

We stayed up until the morning to write these decisions. We made a conscientious decision on behalf of the Turkish Nation, but all our efforts were wasted when they were released. The evictions hurt the public conscience.”

“IF THE RESULT WILL NOT CHANGE THE PENALTY, THE EXECUTION WILL NOT BE STOPPED”

Pointing out that the evacuations gained momentum with the participation of HUDA-PAR in the People’s Alliance, Judge Mehmet Taştan continued his words as follows:

“Based on this, the evacuees were blinked. The conditions under which the retrial can take place are clearly stated in Article 311 of the CMK.

In subparagraph F of Article 1 of Article 311, a provision is made regarding the retrial due to the decisions of the human rights court. The content of the infringement decision is important here. There is talk of a breach of a reasonable time limit.

This is also inconsistent with paragraph f of Article 311. That is, there are no retrial conditions. Eviction orders are not legal. If the result will not change the penalty, even if a decision is made for a retrial, the execution cannot be stopped and a decision to be released cannot be made.

If very strong concrete evidence has emerged that will affect the merits of the case and the possibility of acquittal of the accused is unavoidable, then a stay of execution may be granted.

We are talking about people who have been convicted of dozens of murders here. Even if Hadi is acquitted of a murder due to lack of evidence, there are still convictions for dozens of murders. In other words, the court can hold a retrial in a case where there is no possibility of acquittal and the result will be the same as the first decision, but it would not be legal to stop the execution.

It was a pity. We have a lot to give individually to society. I do not find the revanchist situations and conflicts very correct either. As a lawyer, I will focus on professional publications in my next life. The quarrels and quarrels in the judiciary must end now.”

CANNOT RESERVE INTERVENTION IN THE JUDICIARY AND UNLAWFUL

Judge Mehmet Taştan, who was declared “undesirable” in the judiciary for opposing the demands made by political will and who was exposed to mobbing practices due to reasons such as changing his place of duty and title, could not stand the interference of the political will in the courts, especially through the Offices of Chief Prosecutors and Commission Presidency, and had to retire as of February. left.

The deterioration of the working peace in the courthouses, the dismissal of the members due to the disapproval of the decision of a committee and their appointment from criminal trials to civil courts or to different provinces also played an important role in Taştan’s resignation from the profession.

Judge Taştan, whose articles on the Anti-Terror Law have also been published in law journals, will act as a lawyer.

