K-League 2 E-Land 3-2 come-from-behind victory… Cheonan opened 12 games without a win (overall) :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Gimcheon and Anyang draw 0-0… take the lead

[서울=뉴시스]K League 2 Seoul E-Land. (Photo = Provided by the Professional Football Federation)

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Ahn Gyeong-nam = Professional football K-League 2 Seoul E-Land FC defeated Cheonan City FC, the lowest place.

E-Land won 3-2 in the home game in the 13th round of Hana One Q K League 2 2023 against Cheonan held at Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul on the 13th.

E-Land, which went undefeated in 3 consecutive matches (2 wins, 1 draw), rose to 9th place (14 points).

On the other hand, Cheonan, without a win in the opening 12 games with 1 draw and 11 losses (1 point), delayed its first win again.

Cheonan took the lead in the 15th minute through Jang Baek-gyu’s goal.

E-Land counterattacked and equalized with Honan’s penalty kick in the 2nd minute of the second half.

The game was decided in extra time in the second half. After E-Land turned the tables with Honan’s header in the 45th minute of the second half, Cha Seung-hyun’s additional goal in the 47th minute put a wedge in it.

E-Land conceded a penalty kick to Cheonan Mota in the 53rd minute of the second half, but the game ended with a 3-2 victory without any further conceding.

At Gimcheon Sports Complex, Sangmu Kimcheon and FC Anyang drew 0-0 without a goal.

The two teams combined 20 shots, but they lacked finishing in front of the goal.

Gimcheon rose to the top with 23 points (19 points), leading the team in multiple points against Gimpo FC (23 points, 15 points), who played one less game.

Anyang maintained an uneasy 3rd place (21 points).

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]