Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



February 8, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Pulse by EPS Savia

The Governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria Correastressed that “Last year the EPS Savia Salud reported losses of $150,000 million; citizens will wonder: is it poorly managed or does it have corruption problems? The reality is that no, if the UPC of the subsidized was equal to that of the taxpayer, it would leave profits of $80,000 million”.

Last year @saviasaludeps it reported losses of $150,000 million; citizens will wonder: is it poorly managed or does it have corruption problems? The reality is that NO, if the UPC of the subsidized was equal to that of the taxpayer, it would leave profits of $80,000 million. pic.twitter.com/LXpScdUgK1 — Aníbal Gaviria Correa (@anibalgaviria) February 7, 2023

a total mystery

The senator of the Democratic Center and current vice president of the legislative body, Honorio Henriquezwarned that “To improvise is to pretend that citizens support a health reform that seeks to decrease the system, that does not have technical support, that does not really think about the benefit of Colombians and that is a total mystery”.

#ImprovisarEs to pretend that citizens support a health reform that seeks to decrease the system, that does not have technical support, that does not really think about the benefit of Colombians and that is a total mystery. pic.twitter.com/djFM4DZYyZ — Honorio Henriquez (@honohenriquez) February 6, 2023

Plate for vases

The mayor of Bucaramanga, Juan Carlos Cardenassaid they would continue “seeking that the great national events have Bucaramanga as their headquarters, in addition to the joy we experience, the National Road Championship brought more tourism and conversation to the city for the pocket of the bumangueses”.

We will continue looking for the big national events to be based in Bucaramanga, in addition to the joy we experience, the National Road Championship brought more tourism and talk to the pocket of the Bumangueses to BGA. https://t.co/aXuf9QoC6Z – Juan Carlos Cárdenas (@JCardenasRey) February 7, 2023

Criticism of Barbosa

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedawarned that “Colombia’s international relations are in charge of Minister Álvaro Leyva. Prosecutor Barbosa is not the Foreign Minister or the spokesman for the US government in Colombia in matters of peace. No one has delegated these functions to him”.

Colombia’s international relations are in charge of Minister Álvaro Leyva. Prosecutor Barbosa is not the Foreign Minister or the spokesman for the US government in Colombia in matters of peace. No one has delegated those functions to him. — Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) February 6, 2023

eye to communication

The deputy and son of the President of the Republic, Nicholas Petro Burgospointed out that “To improve, the National Government must change its way of communicating. A citizen network must be created, communities empowered, communication from pedagogy and support from citizens to spread messages. We must counterbalance fake news.”.

To improve, the National Government must change its way of communicating A citizen network must be created, empower communities, communicate from pedagogy and rely on citizens to spread messages We must counterbalance fake news. – Nicolas Petro Burgos (@nicolaspetroB) February 6, 2023

sale this year

The senator of the Green Alliance, “JotaPe” Hernandezsaid yesterday in the First Commission that “reducing the salary of congressmen is a request from several years ago. With this project we believe that we can make it real even this year. We need the willingness of the congressmen and the contributions of the attendees.”