Kaleidoscope

The senator for the Democratic Center, honorio henriquezheld that “Football, and all sports, should be venues where passion unites us, not where we divide and disrespect each other for supporting different teams. What happened in Cali is unacceptable, América fans attacked a Deportivo Cali fan and his mother with knives.”.

The lawyer and columnist Ramiro Bejarano warned that “Petro’s invitation for the people to take to the streets and start a revolution if his reforms are not approved is plebiscitary democracy, a challenge to peace and institutionality: There will never be a chance to agree with Petro. He scares the country and, what’s worse, he enjoys it ”.

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterindicates that “All polarizations cause harm, they start from the stigmatization of those who represent contrary ideas, delegitimizing and disqualifying them. Polarization is the great enemy of peace, of consensus, and in many cases it has been the breeding ground for violence. It’s not worth polarizing us any more.”

The independent candidate for mayor of Medellín, Gilberto Tobonheld that “The revolution that Medellín needs is the defense of its public resources. The Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the former Secretary of Education of Daniel Quintero for the detriment of at least $1,292 million. Are we going to allow them to continue playing with the money of the less favored?

The representative to the Chamber, Cathy Juvinaofrom Alianza Verde, pointed out that “Social mobilization, used peacefully, is a legitimate activism tool that seeks to influence the decisions of power. It is a fundamental right and, as long as it is not intended to replace institutions, it nourishes democracy and makes it more vibrant..

President Joe Biden indicated yesterday that “This month we celebrate the enduring heritage of American Jews, whose values, culture and contributions have shaped the character of our nation. Let’s look at the history of the Jewish people to fuel us in our continued march for justice, equality and freedom for all.”.