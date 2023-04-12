End Public Force

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Paola Holguinsaid yesterday that it was serious: they began by taking out almost 60 generals, then 748 professional soldiers and now 436 non-commissioned officers… They are ending the Public Force and destroying their morale, while allowing the strengthening of criminal structures that are taking over the territory”.

protest for eln

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quinteroexpressed his total rejection that yesterday “In the early hours of the morning, a box with explosives and ELN pamphlets was found on a public highway. Anti-explosive personnel carried out the deactivation. I have asked to move forward with the camera system to identify those responsible ”.

Labor bell

The senator for Radical Change, david lunawarned that “The Minister of Labor accepted that the objective of the labor reform is not to create employment, but it is not formalization either because it discourages it. So what is the government betting on? Remember Minister that the general interest takes precedence over the individual”.

Good news

Following an announcement by President Claudia López, the former senator and virtual candidate for mayor of Bogotá, Carlos Fernando Galanremembered that “For more than 12 years there has been talk of the cable for San Cristóbal. Bogotá needs a multimodal system that also better connects the upper parts of the towns in the center and southeast of the city. This project advances in that sense”.

Dialogue with exparas

The senator for the Historical Pact, Isabel Cristina Zuletastressed that “President Gustavo Petro opens the door to a meeting with former paramilitary chiefs with the aim of reparating their victims. He will seek that they report on their assets to repair them and that they contribute to the truth that they demand ”.

liberal democracy

The President of the Senate, Roy Barrerashighlighted yesterday his “Fleeting visit to the Museum of the History of Liberal Ideas at the Externado University. You have to visit it slowly. Drinking in the sources of radical liberalism, which has been progressivism since the 19th century in the alma mater of ideological liberalism, is necessary to reaffirm ourselves in the defense of Liberal Democracy”.