Woman in her 50s charged with special threats

[하남=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Jong-un = A woman in her 50s who threatened elementary school students playing in a playground with a weapon for being noisy was caught by the police.

The Hanam Police Station in Gyeonggi-do announced on the 12th that it had booked and investigated a woman in her 50s without detention on charges of special threats.

Mr. A threatened four elementary school students playing on the playground of his apartment around 5 pm on the 9th with a weapon, and was arrested on the spot after a report from a resident who witnessed it.

At the time, Mr. A was reported to have filmed with his cell phone while watching Miss B and her party near the playground, then approached Miss B and her party and said, “Do you know how many people live here?”

To the children who said they would leave the playground if the video was deleted, Mr. A took out a weapon and scared him, saying, “I brought it in case you guys wouldn’t be cheap,” and then obtained personal information such as the name, address, school and phone number of Miss B’s party. handed down

Fortunately, a resident who was passing by saw the scene and reported it to the police, so nothing dangerous happened.

During the police investigation, Mr. A admitted most of the charges, but stated, “I took out the weapon I accidentally took while cutting kiwi and showed it to you, but I did not wield it.”

The police plan to investigate the exact motive for the crime against Mr. A, while supporting psychological counseling after interviewing the victim children.

