Expenditure control

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterwarned that “One of the most delicate fronts in the health sector is the control of spending. The UPC -Capitation Payment Unit- has been designed for this and must be controlled and detailed patient by patient. Otherwise, the possibility of fiscal excess for the State is immense”.

survey and confusion

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobadrew attention to “A detail that has gone unnoticed from Invamer and ANDI’s ‘The Great Health Survey’: 63% of those surveyed do not know what an IPS is. In other words, they probably believe that the EPS are the ones that provide the service, when it is the hospitals and medical personnel”.

Criticism of Marquez

former vice president Francis Santos warned that “The arguments, photos, studies do not matter. Francia Márquez is not capable of talking to a Cuban who has been out for 1 or 2 years to tell her what the health system is like in a revolution that in 62 years has lived from the Soviet Union and then from Venezuela. They haven’t built anything.”.

“chamber government”

The economist and panelist Daniel Mejiabringing up information from social networks, denounced that “The new Colombian ambassador in Mexico was validated for the non-existence of university degrees with symposiums lasting 1 or 2 days for college students. This chambón government has no shame”.

They recover normality

The Governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria Correapointed out that “Little by little we are recovering normality in Argelia and Nariño. We remain at the side of our people and we will remain with a strengthened presence of public forces and institutions to give guarantees to the inhabitants. Tranquility is reported in road corridors and commerce.

humanitarian catastrophe

the former senator Rodrigo Lara warned that "What Turkey and Syria are facing is a humanitarian catastrophe with few precedents. 1.1 million homeless people and there is already talk of 100,000 probable deaths. Five million in vulnerable condition. In the middle of winter and with epidemics of all kinds lurking. All my solidarity."