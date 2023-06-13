This is who Jorge Mas is, the Inter Miami billionaire who wants to sign Lionel Messi

Entering the world of professional sportswhich took place in 2018is just the latest in a series of major investments made by Jorge Masthe Cuban-born billionaire who has risen to prominence today due to rumors that he wants to bring Lionel Messi all’Inter Miami. The team founded by David Beckhamwhich Mas has owned since 2021will have to become according to the new ownership one “football gateway to the Americas” carrying out big market coups like the one that is about to go through.

But born to Miami In the 1963and today has a heritage estimated by Forbes of about $1.3 billion. father of him, Jorge Mas Canosaleft a few years before theisland of Cuba of which he was originally to escape the new government of Fidel Castro. His staunch opposition to the revolution then led him to join the formations of exiles trained by the CIA and then participate firsthand in the failed assault on the Bay of Pigs 1961.

Jorge started working in the 1984 for his father’s company, one telephone company named puerto rican Church & Towerremember Forbes. After taking it over completely in 1994 he turned it into one multinational construction company renamed MasTecMtz which, thanks to his work, he managed to make international company with various acquisitions between Brazil, Spain, Chile, Peru and Argentina. In 2022, the company’s turnover is estimated at $9.8 billion. It is one of the largest US companies in Hispanic management.

His investments didn’t stop at the construction sector. In the 1990 in fact Mas founded the Neff Rentalsa company of rental of construction equipment and tools sold in 2005 for a declared value of 510 million dollars.