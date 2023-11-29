Kamala Harris visits Texas to reinforce Latino support for the Biden Administration | International

Vice President Kamala Harris rallies support from Latino community in Texas

After the Thanksgiving break, Vice President Kamala Harris is back on the campaign trail, with a focus on rallying support from the Latino community. Harris visited the Texas city of Houston on Monday to showcase the benefits that the Joe Biden Administration has brought to the Latin community. This marks her second trip in two weeks for the same purpose, emphasizing the vital importance of securing the support of this sector for the Biden and Harris team to remain in the White House in 2024.

During her visit, Harris participated in a conversation with Latina congresswomen Sylvia Garcia from Texas and Nanette Barragán from California, highlighting the achievements of the Administration for the Latino community. She emphasized the investment of $12 billion in loans for businesses led by Latinas in various sectors, including clean economies, technological startups, daycare centers, and architecture firms, among others.

Harris also assured that the federal government will increase contracts awarded to companies owned by racial minorities by 50% in 2024, recognizing the historical disparities that exist in the country and the need to address them.

The vice president’s focus on securing support from the Latino community comes as the Republican party is also seeking to increase its hold on this demographic. Former President Donald Trump, who leads the internal preferences, has seen an increase in support among Latino voters. Recent surveys indicate that Trump has 42% of the sympathies among Hispanics.

This has prompted Harris and the Biden campaign team to sound alarm bells about the implications of a return to Washington by Trump. Harris highlighted the “attacks” that the right has launched against rights, particularly when it comes to issues such as abortion.

The focus on securing support from the Latino community has seen Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, participate in various fundraising events, including one in Los Angeles where the Biden campaign added half a million dollars in donations.

However, the campaign has not been without challenges, as a pro-Palestinian group demonstrated during a fundraising event in Los Angeles, demanding that the United States force a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

As Harris continues her campaign efforts, the focus on securing support from the Latino community remains a top priority for the Biden and Harris team as they look ahead to the 2024 elections.

