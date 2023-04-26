Home » Karachi: A case has been registered against the husband who tortured his wife and made her bald
Karachi (Staff Reporter) Boot Basin Police registered a case against the husband who tortured and balded his wife, raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. / 23 Bjarm Sections 337/337A/504/506 have been recorded who have alleged in their statement that I am a resident of rented house number street number 21 Shah Rasool Colony and I do cleaning work on bungalows my husband Saeed who is Dalman works in the mall. My husband keeps beating me and fighting every day. I have 5 children.

Yesterday, on 24/04/2023, I was at home when around 11, Thamir Ashohar returned home after doing night duty. Bring it. On this my husband got angry and started abusing and beating me. Ngamere’s husband cut off my entire head of hair with shaving tools kept in the house. I made a noise and he threatened to divorce me.

Today, Mir Abhai Abdul Razzaq came to my house, I told him about the incident, so my brother brought me to the police station. The plaintiff said that action should be taken against my husband. He said that the accused is absconding after the said incident and is being searched for.

