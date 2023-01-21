Home News Karol G stole all eyes in the NBA
News

Karol G stole all eyes in the NBA

by admin
Karol G stole all eyes in the NBA

Karol Gis one of the most important Colombian artists, not only on the local scene but on the whole world, as the paisa has managed to conquer many of the most iconic stages in the world, leaving the name of the country very high thanks to her songs.

The truth is that the ‘bichota’ She was seen in the last few hours at an important sporting event where she stole all eyes and was even photographed with her companion.

It was the game of the Los Lakers, a professional basketball team from the United States based in Los Angeles, California that competes in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference of the NBA (National Basketball Association).

This was recorded on the NBA’s Instagram account where a photograph was shared in which the Colombian singer of the urban genre appears together with Yarishna Ayala, the fitness trainer, ex-participant of Exatlon USA and winner of the bodybuilding competition ‘World Beauty Fitness & Fashion 2019’ with whom he maintains a beautiful friendship.

See also  Jokic 19+12+12 Hiro 26 points Butler 17+8 Heat lose to Nuggets_Rebounds_Assists_Aspects

You may also like

President Lula dismisses the commander of the Army

Tourists from Guangdong made a special trip to...

The “humanitarian caravan” through the Middle and Lower...

The disappearance of Hu Xinyu is rumored to...

How are you? This is how a success...

Beneficencia del Valle generated more than $60,000 million

Looking for Chinese New Year: Those Rabbits Carrying...

Embrace Life: Celebrate International Hug Day

Dimar warns of strong winds this weekend in...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy