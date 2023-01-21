Karol Gis one of the most important Colombian artists, not only on the local scene but on the whole world, as the paisa has managed to conquer many of the most iconic stages in the world, leaving the name of the country very high thanks to her songs.

The truth is that the ‘bichota’ She was seen in the last few hours at an important sporting event where she stole all eyes and was even photographed with her companion.

It was the game of the Los Lakers, a professional basketball team from the United States based in Los Angeles, California that competes in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference of the NBA (National Basketball Association).

This was recorded on the NBA’s Instagram account where a photograph was shared in which the Colombian singer of the urban genre appears together with Yarishna Ayala, the fitness trainer, ex-participant of Exatlon USA and winner of the bodybuilding competition ‘World Beauty Fitness & Fashion 2019’ with whom he maintains a beautiful friendship.